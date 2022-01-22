Lincolnview renewing CC membership fobs

Submitted information

The Lincolnview Local School District will be renewing membership fobs for the Lincolnview Community Center during the month of January and February for 2020-2021.

Those who renewed or signed up from June 2021 to present do not need to renew until August 2022. To make sure the membership renewal is convenient and easy, the forms can be located at lincolnview.k12.oh.us under “News & Announcements.”

If nothing has changed in last couple of years (i.e., address, phone number, email address), simply fill out the liability form only. Otherwise, fill out the “Renewal Form” and “Liability Form” with the additional changes.

Anyone seeking a new Community Center membership should apply in-person on Saturday, January 29, (see below for more information) or in-person to the Lincolnview District Office, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m..

Please chose from the following renewal options:

Downloading and completing the form(s) on our website and mailing a check made out to “Lincolnview Local Schools” ($25 for 1st fob, and $10 for any additional fob for eligible members previously purchased) to Lincolnview Local School District, ATTN: District Office, 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, OH 45891. If you do not remember how many fobs were purchased, please contact the district office at 419.968.2226.

Dropping off the renewal forms (from the Lincolnview website) with payment (cash or check) at the Lincolnview District Office entering Door No. 1.

In-person fob renewal – Saturday, January 29, from 9-11 a.m. in the elementary cafeteria. Enter at the Lincolnview Elementary main entrance (Door No. 14).

Please contact the District office at 419.968.2226 with any questions.