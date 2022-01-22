Man arrested after standoff in Delphos

VW independent news

DELPHOS — A domestic dispute led to a brief standoff and the arrest of a Lima man on Friday.

The Delphos Police Department was summoned to a home in the 700 block of Skinner Street and met with the alleged victim, who was outside of the residence. She told officers that a man inside, 52-year-old Cedric Davis had threatened and assaulted her.

Officers tried to make contact with Davis but he refused to communicate. According to Delphos police, he was taken into custody after a short standoff, then was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Van Wert County Jail on multiple but unspecified charges.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Delphos Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid assistance at the scene.