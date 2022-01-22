Mary Ellen Cruz

Mary Ellen Cruz, 55, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Harlingen.

Mary Ellen Cruz

She was born March 22, 1966, in Homestead, Florida, to Heriberto and Lupe Gonzalez. She graduated from Ohio City-Liberty High School in 1984. She married the love of her life, Abel Cruz, May 23, 2003.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by three children, Victor (Jessica) Gonzalez and their children Izabella, Addison and Gavin: Maria Luisa (Joey) San Miquel and son Liam of Harlingen, and Marisela Martinez and daughter Liliyanna of Harlingen. Mary is also survived by her sisters Rosie (Jeff Skelly) Waltz of Van Wert and JoAnn Castillo of Harlingen.

She was preceded in death by her niece Klarisa Anne Mendoza in 2013.

Mary was retired and loved to spend time with her parents and grandchildren. She had a special bond with her dogs, especially Zena.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.