Pirates pull away from Lincolnview 63-43

VW independent sports

Linconlview hosted red hot Bluffton on Friday night and the result was a 63-43 win by the Pirates, their 11th straight victory and 12th in 13 games. In addition, Bluffton improved to 5-0 in the Northwest Conference.

Lincolnview’s Carson Fox drives the baseline during Friday’s game against Bluffton. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The Lancers trailed by just two, 14-12, after one quarter, with Bluffton’s Kyler Kinn scoring 10 of his game high 17 points in the period. The Pirates gained separation in the second quarter with an 18-7 scoring advantage that made it 32-19 at halftime. Carson Fox accounted for five of Lincolnview’s points in the period.

Garrett Richardson scored five points in the third quarter but the Lancers trailed 46-31 entering the final period.

Trenton Donley scored 14 points for Bluffton and the Pirates were 24-of-46 from the floor and 11-of-17 from the free throw line with 24 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

Fox and Daegan Hatfield each led Lincolnview (2-12, 0-4 NWC) with nine points and Richardson added seven. The Lancers were 17-of-46 shooting and 6-of-10 from the foul line with 18 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

Lincolnview will host Parkway tonight.

Box score

Pirates 14 18 14 17 – 63

Lancers 12 7 12 12 – 43

Bluffton: Trenton Donley 6-1-14; Carson Soper 3-2-8; Kyler Kinn 7-3-17; Trey Boblitt 2-2-8; Nate Schaadt 2-0-4; Marek Donaldson 3-1-8; Wade Ginther 0-2-2; Kaden Lora 1-0-2

Lincolnview: Garrett Richardson 3-1-7; Cal Evans 1-0-2; Kohen Cox 1-0-2; Carson Fox 3-1-9; Landon Price 2-0-4; Daegan Hatfield 3-3-9; Austin Bockrath 1-0-2; Cole Binkley 1-0-3; Ethan Crow 1-1-3; Wyatt Friedrich 1-0-2

JV: Bluffton 57-39