Crestview shuts down Celina 40-27

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Crestview held Celina to single digits in three of four quarters and the Knights defeated the Bulldogs 40-27 on Saturday.

Carson Hunter, Rontae Jackson and Mitch Temple each scored 10 points in the win. Hunter added six rebounds and four assists in the win.

Celina’s Josh Rasawehr finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Crestview led 13-4 after the first quarter, 19-9 at halftime and 29-17 entering the final period. The Knights were 16-of-35 shooting and 7-of-9 from the free throw line, while Celina was 10-of-34 from the floor and 5-of-8 from the foul line. Crestview had a slight edge on the boards, 23-21, and had just six turnovers compared to 10 by the Bulldogs (5-9).

The Knights (10-4) will travel to Ada on Friday and Hicksville on Saturday.