Murder charge filed in Paulding Co. death

VW independent news

ANTWERP — The body of a Paulding County man missing since mid-January has been found and one person has been arrested in connection with his death.

According to a press release issued Saturday by the Antwerp Police Department, a missing persons report was filed on Friday, January 21, for Christopher Franklin, 47, of Antwerp, who was last seen January 16. His body was discovered in an undisclosed location. The body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for official identification and an autopsy.

The press release also said a person of interest was arrested on Saturday and the Paulding County Sheriff’s website shows Heidi Lynn Grant, 47, was booked into the county jail on a charge of aggravated murder. Bond was set at $500,000 cash.

The investigation continues into Franklin’s death.