Ohio jobless rate decreases in December

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in December, 2021, down from 4.8 percent in November. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 8,800 over the month, from a revised 5,396,600 in November to 5,405,400 in December 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 256,000, down from 275,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 65,000 in the past 12 months from 321,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.6 percent in December, 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for December, 2021 was 3.9 percent, down from 4.2 percent in November, 2021, and down from 6.7 percent in December, 2020.

In December, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 61.5 percent, up from 61.3 percent in November, 2021 and down from 62.2 percent in December, 2020. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.9 percent, unchanged from November and up from 61.5 percent in December, 2020.

County-by-county numbers will be released on Tuesday.