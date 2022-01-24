On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.

WKSD

Monday, January 24: Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace (girls)

Tuesday, January 25: Crestview at Antwerp (girls)

Thursday, January 27: Hicksville at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 28: Antwerp at Hicksville (boys)

Saturday, January 29: Crestview at Hicksville (boys)

WERT

Friday, January 28: Shawnee at Van Wert (boys)