On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.
WKSD
Monday, January 24: Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace (girls)
Tuesday, January 25: Crestview at Antwerp (girls)
Thursday, January 27: Hicksville at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, January 28: Antwerp at Hicksville (boys)
Saturday, January 29: Crestview at Hicksville (boys)
WERT
Friday, January 28: Shawnee at Van Wert (boys)
