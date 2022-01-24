Panthers pull away late to beat Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview trailed by just three entering the fourth quarter but Parkway dominated the fourth quarter to claim a 44-29 victory over the Lancers on Saturday.

Lincolnview’s Landon Price surveys the court during Saturday’s game against Parkway. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The Panthers led 25-18 in the third quarter but Ethan Crow scored six points to help Lincolnview (2-13) close the gap to three, 27-24, at the end of the period.

Parkway (5-11) quickly extended the lead in the fourth quarter with a trey by Caden Slusher and a bucket by Trevor Stearns. After a basket by Crow to make it 32-26, the Panthers sealed the game by going on an 8-0 run, including a shot by Gabe Schaaf, a basket and foul shot by Slusher and a triple by Trent Rollins to make it 40-29.

Lincolnview’s final points came on a trey by Landon Price.

Slusher and Schaaf each went on to finish with 12 points, with eight of Slusher’s points coming in the fourth quarter. The Panthers finished the game 17-of-44 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the foul line with just one turnover.

Crow led Lincolnview with 12 points and Price added eight. The Lancers were 13-of-39 shooting and went to the foul line just once, converting the lone shot. Lincolnview finished with a 26-19 rebounding advantage, including five each by Crow, Avery Slusher and Daegan Hatfield.

Parkway led 14-7 after the first quarter, with Schaaf scoring eight points, including a pair of three pointers. Price scored five of Lincolnview’s seven second quarter points and the Lancers trailed by four, 18-14 at halftime.

Lincolnview will return to action Friday at Allen East then will play at Delphos St. John’s the following night. Parkway will play at New Knoxville on Friday.

Box score

Panthers 14 4 9 17 – 44

Lancers 7 7 10 5 – 29

Lincolnview: Carson Fox 2-0-5; Landon Price 3-1-8; Cole Binkley 2-0-4; Ethan Crow 6-0-12

Parkway: Jacob Rogers 1-0-2; Gabe Schaaf 5-0-12; Fletcher Smith 1-2-4; Caden Slusher 4-3-12; Trent Rollins 2-0-6; Trevor Stearns 2-0-4