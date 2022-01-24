Roger L. Ricketts

Roger L. Ricketts, 79, of rural Rockford, died at 11:47 a.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s in Lima.

He was born on May 18, 1942, in Liberty Township, the son Niel M. and Martha Elizabeth (Dull) Ricketts, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Carol (Wyatt) Ricketts December 5, 1965, and she survives.

Other family members include his children, Darryl L. (Virginia) Ricketts of Rockford, Melinda K. (Adam) Andrews of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Charlotte R. (Luke) Zuercher of Monroe, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Ricketts, Bobby Dicke, Kelly Dicke, Skylr, Andrews, Adain Andrews, Jocelyn (Avery) Connelley, Isabelle Zuercher and Faith Zuercher; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joy (Jerry) Pollock and Sally (Larry) Tickle, and several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Janice Evans; a grandson, Keith Dicke, and a brother-in-law, Ralph Evans.

Roger was a 1960 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and served in the Ohio National Guard. He was a lifelong farmer. He had attended the former Mt. Zion Church for many years. Roger was a member of Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion in Ohio City, where he served as sergeant at arms for many years.

He was a member of the Oliver Gang Tractor Club and had served on the Farm Focus Committee for several years. Early on he had spent winters in Florida, where he worked at Alger Farms. He showed his Oliver tractors at various farm shows and drove them in area parades. He greatly enjoyed hosting music jams at his farm, where he joined friends playing the guitar. Most of all he just enjoyed visiting and talking with people.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 346. Calling hours are from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.