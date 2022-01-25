Taste-Fully Entertaining…

As if the return of live entertainment wasn’t enough, you can now expect even more from your Van Wert Live experience.

The Niswonger concession is back and better than ever featuring local businesses providing a taste of Van Wert at all Van Wert Live at the Niswonger events. Rhonda’s Sweet Treats, LLC and Convoy Road Coffee Roasters will premier their artisan delights this Sunday at both Girl Named Tom shows. but the delicious nature of this partnership does not end Sunday. Patrons can expect to enter the Van Wert Federal Grand Lobby of the Niswonger for any show and be greeted with the aroma of the “Jump-Jive-Java” Blend brewed exclusively by Convoy Road Coffee Roasters for Niswonger patrons.

On any given show night, nearly 70 percent of our audience travels from outside of Van Wert County. What better way to greet them and exhibit Van Wert’s hospitality than by offering some of the finest in refreshments from our very own entrepreneurs?

Rhonda’s Sweet Treats has become a local taste sensation. Owner Rhonda Brown began baking in the Chicago suburbs 30 years ago and recently relocated to Van Wert.

“I am excited to share my delicious cookies using my signature recipes that also include gluten-free offerings,” she said.

Just like entertainment, Rhonda knows that there must be something for everyone. Rhonda’s work ethic also is a model of Midwestern hospitality.

“I love to motivate and inspire people to do their best and reach their potential,” Brown said. “I did the same when I was teaching both gifted elementary students and college students. My daughter, Rachel tells everyone that I get more done in a morning than most people get done in a week. I must say, cold weather doesn’t bother me … it’s great baking weather. I am glad to call Van Wert my home and share the goodness of my commercial home kitchen.”

Convoy Road Coffee Roasters is proud to be The Northwest Ohio coffee roastery, rewriting America’s Small Town coffee story. They offer origins of the month and quarter, memberships, retail sales, corporate programs, and custom gifts. One taste of their smooth brew and you will be asking about their famous World Coffee Tour. Mike and Dawn Kennedy, owners and originators, began their brand story in 1988. Mike was stationed in Panama within the Airborne Infantry unit. He experienced Panama Boquete coffee and was blown away.

“It was so much better than the coffee they were serving us in the mess hall,” he explained. “Since then I have tried coffees from all over the world and am really fascinated at how different coffees from different areas can taste.”

This began the pursuit to craft roasted beans that delivered a similar experience in Northwest Ohio.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to reach Van Wert Live audiences with locally roasted coffee because our mission is to rewrite America’s small-town coffee story,” Dawn Kennedy said. “This includes providing freshly roasted and brewed drinks that represent our amazing community to everyone who visits and enjoys quality entertainment at the Niswonger.”

The Van Wert Live Marketing Team delighted in every moment of crafting slogans to convey the special value of locally-sourced concessions for our Niswonger patrons. (A Taste Of Van Wert, Especially For You! Van Wert’s Own Bake & Brew, Van Wert Live: Making Entertainment A Delicious Destination!, Sweeten Your Experience At The Niswonger, Now Showing: Taste How The Cookie Crumbles, Taste What Is SO GOOD About Van Wert!)

The list goes on and on but the ending is the same. Delicious tastes and smells that intrigue the senses are a perfect complement to entertainment. Our senses are what make us feel alive. When you attend a Niswonger event, you are now engaging all five!