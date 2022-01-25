Bond set at $10M for Antwerp woman

VW independent news

PAULDING – An Antwerp woman charged with aggravated murder appeared for arraignment via video in Paulding County Municipal Court on Monday.

Heidi Lynn Grant

Court records indicate Heidi Lynn Grant, 47, told the judge she could not enter a plea, and she did not waive a preliminary hearing. She’s due back in court today for a continued arraignment.

In the meantime, bond was set at $10 million with a 10 percent provision. If she’s able to post bond, she’ll be placed on electronic monitored house arrest.

Grant’s arrest is tied to the death of her husband, Christopher Franklin, 47. He was reported missing on Friday and his body was found on Saturday. Antwerp Police Chief George Clemons confirmed the discovery in a press release but did not release details on the location or a possible cause of death. There’s no word on a possible motive.

Franklin’s body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.