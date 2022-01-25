Raymond A. Eyanson

Raymond A. Eyanson, 84, of Ohio City, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 23, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

He was born January 9, 1938, in Decatur, Indiana, to Raymond T. Eyanson and Evangaline (Venis) Eyanson, who both preceded him in death. He married Bun Sun “Bonnie” (Lee) Eyanson May 28, 1962, and she preceded him in death June 14, 2019.

He is survived by his son, Roy (Renee) Eyanson of Van Wert and one granddaughter, Delaney R. Eyanson of Van Wert. Raymond also had numerous nieces and nephews who survive.

Raymond retired from the Army in 1975 after 20 years of service. He served two tours in Vietnam, three tours in Korea and two years in Italy. Raymond and his wife enjoyed metal detecting in the area and they did this for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Ohio City American Legion Post 346, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and a member of Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert (Wanda) Eyanson, Theodore (Alice) Eyanson, Bernard Eyanson and Frederick (Cheryl) Eyanson, and two sisters, Mary (Vernard) Castle and Martha (Bill) Kirschenbauer.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with the Rev. Jeff Patterson officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803 of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346.

