VW independent girls hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Crestview enjoyed non-conference girls basketball wins on Tuesday, while Van Wert fell just short at home.

Lincolnview 44 Delphos St. John’s 28

Lincolnview’s Zadria King (32) had a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds vs. Delphos St. John’s. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Lincolnview held visiting Delphos St. John’s to single digits in all four quarter and the Lady Lancers enjoyed a 44-28 win.

In addition, Lincolnview finished with a 39-23 rebounding advantage, including 24 offensive rebounds. Zadria King had 17 rebounds, with 13 of those coming on the offensive end.

The Lady Lancers led 12-6 after the first quarter, 27-14 at halftime and 39-22 after three quarters. In addition to 17 rebounds, King had 17 points, while Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 11 points. Emma Will and Abby Kerner each had 10 for Delphos St. John’s (2-16).

Lincolnview (6-11) will host Allen East on Thursday and the Blue Jays will entertain Marion Local the same night.

Crestview 52 Antwerp 38

ANTWERP — Cali Gregory scored 24 points and Ellie Kline added 17 to power Crestview past Antwerp 52-38 on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights (13-4) got off to a slow start and trailed 11-9 after the first quarter with Astianna Coppes scoring eight of Antwerp’s points. Gregory went to work in the second quarter and scored nine points, but Crestview trailed 26-20.

Kline exploded for 13 points in the third quarter, including three treys and Crestview used a 20-3 scoring advantage to pull ahead 40-29 entering the final period.

Coppes led Antwerp with 16 points.

Both teams will return to action Thursday, with Crestview hosting Ada and Antwerp entertaining Hicksville.

Fairview 57 Van Wert 54

A fourth quarter rally by Van Wert came up short as the Lady Cougars fell to Fairview 57-54 on Tuesday.

The Apaches led 14-10 after one quarter, but Van Wert closed the gap to one, 27-26 at halftime, with Kyra Welch and Sofi Houg each scoring seven points for the Lady Cougars in the second quarter.

Fairview’s Kelly Crites and Allison Rhodes combined for 15 points in the third quarter and the Apaches led 47-37 at the end of the period. Van Wert’s Carlee Young poured in eight points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of three point buckets.

Houg led all scorers with 26 points, including a 10-for-10 performance at the foul line, while Welch and Young each added 11 points. Crites and Rhodes each finished with 17 for Fairview and Carrie Zeedyk added 12.

Van Wert (9-8) will play at Shawnee on Thursday.