3 people change pleas; 4 others appear in CP court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Seven people appeared for various hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Three of the defendants changed their pleas and were sentenced immediately.

Brandon Hershey, 34, of Van Wert, appeared for two different cases. He was sentenced for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. He also changed his plea to guilty on a second charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a felony of the third degree. He was then sentenced to three years of community control and up to six months at the WORTH Center. He was ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental assessments and treatment, perform 200 hours of community service, serve two years intensive probation, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, costs, and a monthly probation fee.

Keith Daniel, 56, of Lima, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years ofcommunity control and his driver’s license suspended for three years. He was ordered to serve 30 days jail at later date, 180 days jail with 177 suspended, with credit for three days served, possess no alcohol or drugs without prescription, was fined $375 and ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Milo Holt, 23, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control and up to six months WORTH Center. He was ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, perform 200 hours community service, serve two years intensive probation, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, a monthly probation fee and costs.

One person appeared in court for an early release hearing.

Tate Arnold, 40, Van Wert, was granted judicial release from prison and sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive probation and up to 6 months at WORTH Center. In addition, he was sentenced to 30 days jail at later date, ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, have no alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription, and undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered Arnold be held in Van Wert County Jail until admittance to the WORTH Center, and he was ordered to pay costs, partial appointed counsel fees and a monthly probation fee.

Arnold was originally sentenced to 36 months in prison in June, 2020 on three counts of aggravated drug trafficking and a single count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Three other criminal hearings were held this past week.

Donald Hammons, 44, of Middle Point, admitted violating his bond by failing to appear for court and failing to report to probation. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety and a telephone pre-trial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. February 4.

Juan Gomez, 27, of Fort Wayne, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety and a telephone pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 31.

Tyler Roth, 35, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested a continuance of his trial, which was scheduled for February 7. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 23.