Bowling: Lincolnview, Parkway split match
Van Wert independent sports
CELINA — Lincolnview and Parkway split in bowling action Tuesday at Plaza Lanes.
The Lancers topped the Panthers 1993-1767, with James Reinhart recording a 152-163-315 series. Conner Balduaf rolled a 148-138-286 series, followed by Evan Bowersock (122-131-253), Preston Bugh (117-119-236) and Alex Wyatt (90-108-198).
Parkway was led by Jack Wagner (145-168-313) and Aidan Morton (133-121-254)
Led by Jocie Waters (143-159-302) and Emily Schaufer (143-123-266), the Lady Panthers posted a 1928-1818 victory.
Zoey Tracy led the Lady Lancers with a 158-113-271 series, followed by Katrina Behrens (138-116-254), Lily Price (133-85-228) Liegha Bendele (136-89-225) and Melody Gorman (90-97-187).
