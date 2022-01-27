Bowling: Lincolnview, Parkway split match

CELINA — Lincolnview and Parkway split in bowling action Tuesday at Plaza Lanes.

The Lancers topped the Panthers 1993-1767, with James Reinhart recording a 152-163-315 series. Conner Balduaf rolled a 148-138-286 series, followed by Evan Bowersock (122-131-253), Preston Bugh (117-119-236) and Alex Wyatt (90-108-198).

Parkway was led by Jack Wagner (145-168-313) and Aidan Morton (133-121-254)

Led by Jocie Waters (143-159-302) and Emily Schaufer (143-123-266), the Lady Panthers posted a 1928-1818 victory.

Zoey Tracy led the Lady Lancers with a 158-113-271 series, followed by Katrina Behrens (138-116-254), Lily Price (133-85-228) Liegha Bendele (136-89-225) and Melody Gorman (90-97-187).