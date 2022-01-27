Charlie S. Pugh

Charlie S. Pugh, age 67, of Delphos, died at Van Crest of Delphos Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022.

Charlie Pugh

He was born April 2, 1954, to Charley and Carolyn (Searfoss) Pugh, who both preceded him in death. On July 23, 1994, he married Kathy Weber July 23, 1994, and she survives.

Charlie is also survived by two sons, Matthew (Lisa) Pugh of Middle Point and Brent Pugh of Alabama; one daughter, Erin (Derek) Schroeder of Columbus Grove; two brothers, Bob Pugh of California, and Jerry Brown of Alaska; four sisters, Linda Lautzenheiser of Decatur, Indiana, Carol (Doug) Huffman of Michigan, and Ruth (Bill) Dameron and Ethel Wilson both of Coldwater, and four granddaughters, Madison, Macie, Claire and Chelsea.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Marquart.

Charlie retired in 2015 after 30 years of service to the Grieff Corporation in Van Wert. He was a great lover of horses and horse racing. Charlie was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, January 30, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos, with funeral services beginning at 4 p.m. Private burial of ashes will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be shared at weberfh.net.