Crisis Care Line of VW receives ARPA grant

VW independent staff and submitted information

Crisis Care Line of Van Wert has been awarded a $39,767.01 grant to help support victims of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is coming from the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) supplemental funding federal grant program.

Administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), the FVPSA federal grant program is the primary federal funding stream dedicated to the support of emergency shelter and related assistance for victims of domestic violence and their children. In total, 42 grants worth $2.5 million were awarded to 40 local agencies in 35 counties.

“We are happy to provide this funding to help advocates of all professional disciplines work together to respond to family violence and provide coordinated services that improve the public understanding of family violence and enhance all services for victims and their children,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

Funding will support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects to: