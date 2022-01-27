Moonshower joins NPAC marketing staff

Submitted information

Van Wert Live has formally introducing a new face on the operational staff.

Sam Moonshower

Van Wert High School CEO student Sam Moonshower joins the team of entertainment professionals as a marketing intern. Moonshower is a senior at Van Wert and plans to attend college majoring in broadcasting or marketing. At Van Wert High School, Sam is a member of BETA Club and the National Honor Society. He also is a member of the soccer and tennis teams.

“Through the CEO program at school, I get to work with Van Wert Live to further my knowledge of communications, networking, and marketing,” Moonshower said.

In the course of a very busy marketing day, taking time to manage a new staff member can be challenging. However, Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director of Van Wert Live events, is very pleased with the contributions Sam has made towards accomplishing strategy tactics.

“Sam has already blown us away with his eager initiative to start a ‘Fast Facts about the NPAC’ Social media campaign,” Thompson stated. “We are confident in his skills and eager to see how his creativity will drive our communication strategy forward throughout the rest of the year.”

Moonshower’s talented efforts can be witnessed by checking the Niswonger Performing Facebook page and Van Wert Live Instagram feed of Fast Facts and more.