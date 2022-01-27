Recap: Gregory sets record; Lincolnview falls

Van Wert independent sports

It was a record setting night at Crestview, while Lincolnview enjoyed an early lead but to Allen East on Thursday.

Crestview 72 Ada 31

CONVOY — Cali Gregory scored a school record 43 points and added eight rebounds to lead Crestview to a 72-31 win over Ada at Ray Etzler Gymnasium Thursday night.

In addition, Gregory tied her sister Bailey Gregory’s single game record with eight treys.

The Lady Knights (14-4, 5-2 NWC) jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter, with Gregory scoring 11 points, including three triples. She added 10 more points, including two more three pointers in the second quarter and Crestview enjoyed a 40-16 halftime lead. Gregory added 15 more points in the third quarter, including a pair of treys to extend the lead to 60-25.

Brynn Putman added nine points for the Lady Knights, including seven in the first quarter, while Laci McCoy added eight points and eight rebounds.

Courtney Sumner led Ada (5-11, 0-6 NWC) with 16 points.

Crestview enjoyed a 34-14 rebounding advantage and shot 57 percent (26-46) from the floor.

The Lady Knights are scheduled to play at Celina on Tuesday.

Allen East 51 Lincolnview 47

Lincolnview jumped out to a 21-4 first quarter lead but couldn’t hang on and fell to Allen East 51-47 on Thursday.

The Mustangs (10-7, 1-5 NWC) outscored the hosts 19-5 in the second quarter to close the gap to three, 26-23 at halftime. The game was tied 37-37 after three quarters, then Allen East outscored the Lady Lancers 14-10 in the final period.

Kendall Bollenbacher led all scorers with 26 points, while Carsyn Looser added seven points and eight rebounds. Zadria King chipped in with six points and eight rebounds.

Savana Brooks led Allen East with 19 points and Elle Richardson added 13 points.

Lincolnview (6-12, 1-5 NWC) is scheduled to return to action at Fort Jennings on Monday.