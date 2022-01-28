Convoy Fire & EMS to hold Pancake Day

VW independent staff

CONVOY — On Saturday, February 5, Convoy Fire & EMS will hold its traditional Pancake and Sausage Day.

Pancakes, sausages, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day at the Community Building in Convoy’s Edgewood Park. Donations will be accepted and dine in or carryout options will be available.

Proceeds will be used to purchase new fire and EMS equipment.

There will also be a bake sale held the same day, with proceeds going to the “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” smoke detector program.