Donation to SRT…

The Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office recently made a donation of new ballistic plates and vests for the Van Wert Police Department’s Special Response Team. Yarger noted she’s proud to support the Van Wert’s dedicated law enforcement professionals. Pictured left to right: Officer Cory Hirschy, Officer Brock Blackmore, Officer Joshua Staten, Prosecutor Eva Yarger, Sergeant Adam Wehage, Detective Cory Reindel and Officer Shane Stabler. Photo submitted