Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Friday night basketball scoreboard 1/28

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from area high school basketball games play on Friday, January 28.

WBL

Defiance 40 Bath 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 72 Celina 35
Shawnee 60 Van Wert 55
St. Marys Memorial 64 Kenton 53
Wapakoneta 50 Elida 40

NWC

Bluffton 66 Spencerville 58
Crestview 81 Ada 54
Leipsic 69 Delphos Jefferson 52
Lincolnview 49 Allen East 46

GMC

Antwerp 59 Hicksville 27
Ayersville 72 Edgerton 48
Paulding 41 Tinora 40
Wayne Trace 74 Fairview 47

MAC

Coldwater 50 Fort Recovery 41
Marion Local 45 Delphos St. John’s 35
New Bremen 61 Versailles 58 (2OT)
Parkway 53 New Knoxville 51 (OT)
St. Henry 58 Minster 33

PCL

Fort Jennings 50 Miller City 47
Ottoville 49 Kalida 47

TRAC

Lima Sr. 94 Clay 59

