Friday night basketball scoreboard 1/28

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from area high school basketball games play on Friday, January 28.

WBL

Defiance 40 Bath 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 72 Celina 35

Shawnee 60 Van Wert 55

St. Marys Memorial 64 Kenton 53

Wapakoneta 50 Elida 40

NWC

Bluffton 66 Spencerville 58

Crestview 81 Ada 54

Leipsic 69 Delphos Jefferson 52

Lincolnview 49 Allen East 46

GMC

Antwerp 59 Hicksville 27

Ayersville 72 Edgerton 48

Paulding 41 Tinora 40

Wayne Trace 74 Fairview 47

MAC

Coldwater 50 Fort Recovery 41

Marion Local 45 Delphos St. John’s 35

New Bremen 61 Versailles 58 (2OT)

Parkway 53 New Knoxville 51 (OT)

St. Henry 58 Minster 33

PCL

Fort Jennings 50 Miller City 47

Ottoville 49 Kalida 47

TRAC

Lima Sr. 94 Clay 59