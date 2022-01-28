Friday night basketball scoreboard 1/28
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from area high school basketball games play on Friday, January 28.
WBL
Defiance 40 Bath 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 72 Celina 35
Shawnee 60 Van Wert 55
St. Marys Memorial 64 Kenton 53
Wapakoneta 50 Elida 40
NWC
Bluffton 66 Spencerville 58
Crestview 81 Ada 54
Leipsic 69 Delphos Jefferson 52
Lincolnview 49 Allen East 46
GMC
Antwerp 59 Hicksville 27
Ayersville 72 Edgerton 48
Paulding 41 Tinora 40
Wayne Trace 74 Fairview 47
MAC
Coldwater 50 Fort Recovery 41
Marion Local 45 Delphos St. John’s 35
New Bremen 61 Versailles 58 (2OT)
Parkway 53 New Knoxville 51 (OT)
St. Henry 58 Minster 33
PCL
Fort Jennings 50 Miller City 47
Ottoville 49 Kalida 47
TRAC
Lima Sr. 94 Clay 59
