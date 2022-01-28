James A. Volk

James A. Volk, 64, of Ohio City, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on July 15, 1957, in Lima, the son of Lawrence G. and Betty F. (Coon) Volk, who both preceded him in death. On June 3, 1995, he married the former Sharon S. (Stemen) Volk who survives.

Other family members include his children, Jessica Thompson, Brandon Thompson and Spencer (Lyric) Thompson, all of Van Wert; a brother, Ray F. (Ona) Volk of Grover Hill; brother-in-law, Don (Cindi) Stemen of Hilliard; a sister-in-law, Cindy Dunn of Van Wert, and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Utz; a brother, Robert Volk, and his in-laws, Robert L. and Dorothy L. Stemen.

Jim was a process engineer at Federal Mogul-Tenneco for 47 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as camping and fishing in Canada. He was an avid Ohio State University Buckeyes fan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Mike Waldron of the Grover Hill United Methodist Church officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

