Knights ring up 81 points in win over Ada

Van Wert independent sports

ADA — Crestview put up a season high 81 points and the Knights rolled to an easy 81-54 Northwest Conference win over Ada on Friday.

The victory kept the Knights (10-4, 4-1 NWC) within a game of Bluffton in the conference title race, while the Bulldogs lost their ninth straight game and fell to 4-13 (0-5 NWC).

Gavin Etzler paced Crestview with 17 points, including five triples, while Rontae Jackson added 16 points. Mitch Temple logged 14 points, six assists and five rebounds and Nassir Easterling finished with 10 points.

Ada had three players finish in double figures. Cayden Murphy had a game high 19 points, while Spencer Wall had 13 and Carter Conley 11.

Behind nine points by Temple, eight by Etzler and six by Jackson, the Knights raced out to a 25-15 first quarter lead, then outscored the hosts 20-9 for a commanding 45-24 halftime lead. Jackson and Easterling combined for 11 of Crestview’s second quarter points. Each team scored 18 third quarter points and Crestview led 63-42 entering the final period.

Crestview was 32-of-57 from the floor, including 12-of-24 from three point range and 5-of-10 from the foul line. Ada was 20-of-50 shooting and 8-of-9 from the free throw line. The Knights also recorded 24 assists and finished with a slight edge on the boards, 25-22.

Crestview will play at Hicksville tonight.