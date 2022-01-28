Lincolnview upsets Allen East 49-46

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

HARROD — On paper it appeared to be a mismatch between Lincolnview and Allen East.

After all, the Lancers entered Friday night’s game having lost 10 straight while the Mustangs had won five of their last six, but Lincolnview was able to pull off the shocker, winning it 49-46.

Lincolnview guard Landon Price goes to the hoop for two of his 17 points against Allen East. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

“I’m happy for these kids,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “They have been battling all year and to get over the hump and get a win is huge. This was a team effort on both ends.”

Landon Price scored seven of his 17 points in the first period and Cole Binkley added a trey to help Lincolnview to a 12-11 lead. Garrett Newland and Zach Miller combined for 10 of Allen East’s 13 second quarter points and the Mustangs took a 24-20 lead into halftime.

Newland tacked on six more in the third quarter but Price countered with five points and Carson Fox and Binkley each added a trey and the Lancers trailed by just one, 36-35 entering the final period.

Garrett Richardson and Daegan Hatfield each scored four points in the fourth quarter.

“We haven’t been in tight ball games for a while and to find a way to get it done is big at this time of year,” Hammons said. “It was a back and forth game all night and I think the fact we were able to get some key stops down the stretch was huge.”

Hatfield and Binkley each finished eight points and six rebounds and the Lancers enjoyed an 18-of-35 shooting night, including 12-of-16 inside the arc. In addition, Lincolnview was 7-of-11 from the foul line.

Newland led Allen East (9-6, 3-2 NWC) with 14 points and Jacob Hershberger added nine. The Mustangs were 19-of-47 from the floor and 3-of-7 from the free throw line.

Lincolnview (3-13, 1-4 NWC) will play at Delphos St. John’s tonight.

Box score

Lincolnview 12 8 15 14 – 49

Allen East 11 13 12 10 – 46

Lincolnview: Avery Slusher 1-0-2; Garrett Richardson 1-1-4; Cal Evans 1-0-2; Carson Fox 1-1-4; Landon Price 7-1-17; Daegan Hatfield 2-4-8; Cole Binkley 3-0-8; Ethan Crow 2-0-4

Allen East: Garrett Newland 7-0-14; Jacob Hershberger 3-1-9; Keaton Lehman 3-0-8; Carson Clum 3-1-7; Zach Miller 4-0-8