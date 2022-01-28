New organization to teach fiscal skills, more to students

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With an eye on providing fiscal education to students, a new non-profit organization, Career Connections of Van Wert County, is preparing to roll out its program to students at Van Wert, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Crestview and Lincolnview.

“There’s a lot of momentum in Van Wert right now with workforce development, economic development and the Van Wert Forward project, so we felt like now was the time was right to start this new organization,” Career Connections Board President Cory Michaud said. “The main mission is furthering economic education and financial skills in the students in Van Wert County.”

Michaud said the 15-member board reached out to local teachers, superintendents and principals for feedback to develop programming for specifically for grade two along with grades 4-8 and at the high school level. The program is scheduled to launch in the spring.

“It’s focused on topics they mentioned, generally economic education, workforce and how the economy works,” Michaud explained. “We’ll have a host of volunteers who will go in for five to six weeks and they’ll teach this programming and interact with students.”

“It’s also a chance to highlight some local businesses and careers,” Michaud added. “We’re passionate about our mission, Van Wert County and developing the future, and teachers really value having outside business community members come in to reinforce some of the concepts that are already being taught in the schools.”

Building programs tailored specifically for local schools and students has translated into lower costs, so Career Connections of Van Wert County isn’t asking for sponsorship money for the time being.

“We’ll still need some financial help as we go along but what we’re asking for now is time,” Michaud explained. “We’re asking businesses if they can have people come in to speak to classes.”

Career Connections of Van Wert County is looking for a part time program coordinator to work approximately 10 hours a week for 42 weeks. That person will work closely with volunteers, teachers, business community, and the board to execute programming at various grade levels. For more information click here.

Michaud also said a special upcoming event is planned for fifth graders.

“It’s called ‘Let’s Get Down to Business’ and they’ll have an opportunity to see exhibits, and businesses can set up and highlight different features while going through real life challenges and scenarios,” Michaud said.