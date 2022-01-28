Robotics competition…

Van Wert High School will host a robotics tournament this in the high school gymnasium. All three Van Wert High School robotics teams will be competing with matches starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and ending at approximately 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission. The Van Wert High School robotics program is made possible through the generous contributions of local businesses, including Central Insurance, Alliance Automation, Vancrest, Van Wert Federal Bank, 1st Federal Bank of Van Wert, Citizens Bank and Statewide Ford. Team coaches Bob Spath and Zane McElroy also thanked the Van Wert County Foundation for a grant provided by Carmody Family Memorial Fund. Photo submitted