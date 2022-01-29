Health Dept. changes COVID reporting

VW independent news

The Van Wert County General Health District is no longer providing weekly COVID-19 updates.

“There were inconsistencies with the numbers we were seeing at the local level compared to the state and wanted to avoid any confusion with the general public,” Van Wert County General Health District Public Information Officer Sam Shriver said.

According to Shriver, the health department has switched to reporting daily numbers that come from the Ohio Department of Health coronavirus dashboard on the Van Wert County Health Department Facebook page.