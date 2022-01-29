Naomi Ruth Bidlack

Naomi Ruth Bidlack, 87, of Grover Hill, passed away Thursday morning, January 27, 2022 at the VanCrest of Payne Nursing Home.

She was born on November 11, 1934, in Grover Hill to Gerald Rayburn Wistner and Marcele (Harpster) Wistner, who both preceded her in death. She married Paul Henry Bidlack July 27, 1952, and he passed away July 13, 2010.

Naomi is survived by her two sons; Dan A. (Vicki) Bidlack of Van Wert and Steven J. (Angela E.) Bidlack of Payne; five grandchildren, Stacey (Tom) Hoenie, Adam Bidlack, Sarah (Andrew) Balduff, Jay (Heather) Bidlack and Renee (Coy) Schlumbohm; ten great-grandchildren; one brother, Maurice R. (Cheryl) Wistner of Van Wert, and one sister, Ona R. (Ray) Volk of Grover Hill.

She was a very active member of the Zion United Methodist Church, a homemaker and a 1952 graduate of Grover Hill High School.

Naomi was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gerald R. Wistner and John R. Wistner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, at Zion United Methodist Church, Grover Hill with Pastor Mike Waldron officiating. Burial will follow at Middle Creek Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 31, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, and one hour ahead of services at the church on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: Zion United Methodist Church or the Grover Hill Fire & EMS Department.

