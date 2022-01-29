Preschool applications being accepted
VW independent staff and submitted information
Thomas Edison Early Childhood Preschool is now taking applications for children between 3-5 years of age living in the Lincolnview Local School District.
Thomas Edison Preschool is a developmental preschool. All students that attend will be screened in the following areas: social/emotional, fine/gross motor, height/weight, hearing, vision and speech. Services will be provided to children who qualify.
Call 419.238.4019, extension 0, for registration information.
The winter screening date is Friday, February 11.
