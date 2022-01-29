The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Preschool applications being accepted

VW independent staff and submitted information

Thomas Edison Early Childhood Preschool is now taking applications for children between 3-5 years of age living in the Lincolnview Local School District.

Thomas Edison Preschool is a developmental preschool. All students that attend will be screened in the following areas: social/emotional, fine/gross motor, height/weight, hearing, vision and speech. Services will be provided to children who qualify.

Call 419.238.4019, extension 0, for registration information.

The winter screening date is Friday, February 11.

POSTED: 01/29/22 at 12:07 am. FILED UNDER: News