Rogula “Rogi” Lee Bair

Rogula “Rogi” Lee Bair, 68, of Sheffield Lake, originally of Scott, passed away December 22, 2021, at St. John’s Westshore University Hospital in Westlake.

She was born on August 5, 1953, to L. Roger Bair Sr. and Wilva R. Stuckey Bair who were married on August 20, 1952.

Rogi graduated from Edinboro State University and subsequently taught elementary children with special needs for over 20 years throughout Ohio. Her last assignment was in Lorain City Schools. Rogi loved teaching and was a dedicated and loving teacher who found great joy in planning special classroom activities and treats for her students.

Rogi loved reading, and especially enjoyed meeting with her book club as they shared their impressions of each book. Rogi also enjoyed the company of her beloved cat, “Tuxy.”

Through the years, Rogi traveled regularly with a group of teacher friends, inside and outside the USA. Rogi faithfully attended the Unity Church in Westlake as long as her health permitted.

Rogi maintained close friendships with her college roommates and friends from Edinboro, Pennsylvania, several residing in the greater Cleveland area. She enjoyed organizing birthday celebrations with the local members of the group, corresponding on Facebook, and recently “Zooming” monthly with her “Edinboro Flakes” group. She was especially close to their children who loved her dearly.

Rogi is survived by her sisters, Rogena (Dennis) Pancake, Rogana Bair, and Rogeta Fruechy; a brother, L. Roger (Susan) Bair Jr.; nine nieces and four nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Leota Stuckey; her paternal grandparents, Nathan and Bessie Bair; aunts and uncles John and Wanda Jilliand, Carol Cahrol, and Wilma (Billie) Schaffner; Wilda Stuckey; a cousin, Jack Gilliand; her sister Rogona Robeson, and recently, her brother-in-law, Joe Fruechy.

Cremation services were provided by Andras Crematory in Lorain. Services will be determined in the future.