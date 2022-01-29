Tara Ann Fox

Tara Ann Fox, 49, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:26 p.m. Thursday, January 27, shortly after arrival at Van Wert Health.

She was born on December 18, 1972, in Van Wert ,the daughter of Terry L. and Judy A. (Gribler) Fox who both survive in Van Wert.

Other survivors include her brother, Todd (Laura) Fox of Van Wert; and two nephews, Braxton and Carson Fox.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ruth and Lawrence “Snook” Gribler.

Tara was a 1992 graduate of Parkway High School and a member of Calvary Evangelical Church.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at a later date at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church.

