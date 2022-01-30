Michael E. Rhodes

Michael E. Rhodes, 67, passed away at his home in Scott.

Michael Rhodes

He was born on October 5, 1954, in Lima, the son of Alma D. (Pratt) Rhodes of Middle Point and Roger Edgar Rhodes, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his six children, Daniel (Ginger) Rhodes of Grover Hill, Theresa (Bart) Say of Van Wert, Kristina Crider of Tennessee, Robey McGuire of Scott, Bradley Schoonover of Van Wert, and Jerod Schoonover of Ohio City; four sisters, Claire L. Smith of Scott, Jenny (Dean) Pruden of Van Wert, Julia Wagoner of Middle Point, and Rhonda (David) Topp of Grover Hill; three brothers, Manual (Julia) Rhodes of Van Wert, Benjamin Rhodes of Middle Point, and Steven Rhodes of Charloe; eleven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James R. Smith.

Michael enjoyed vintage cars and especially liked working on Ford Mustangs.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Tony Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery. Calling hours are 2 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: to the family for funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.