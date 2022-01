Big day at the NPAC…

Sunday was an iconic day of entertainment in Van Wert. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, along with Kenn-Feld Group, presented the folk trio Girl Named Tom, the recent winner of the hit television show The Voice. The siblings, hailing from Pettisville, performed two sold-out shows to 2,400 fans and received a pair of standing ovations. Photo courtesy of Darin Hohman/Dark Horse Productions