Boys hoops: Knights win, Lancers fall

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview left Hicksville with a workmanlike win over the Aces on Saturday, while Delphos St. John’s rode hot shooting to a win over Lincolnview.

Crestview 52 Hicksville 43

HICKSVILLE — Gavin Etzler and Mitch Temple combined for 31 points to help Crestview to a 52-43 non-conference win at Hicksville on Saturday.

It was the fourth straight win for the Knights (12-4) and the sixth in seven games.

Etzler finished with 16 points, including a pair of triples and six free throws in the fourth quarter, while Temple scored 15, including eight points in the first quarter and four more in the fourth. Carson Hunter added nine and JJ Ward added seven points, all in the first half. The Knights enjoyed a 27-19 rebounding advantage, with Rontae Jackson pulling down eight and Nate Lichtle seven.

Aaron Klima led the Aces (11-7) with 16 points and Jackson Bergman added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Crestview led 13-7 after one quarter and 28-18 at halftime, with Hunter and Ward each scoring five second quarter points. The lead was extended to 38-25 entering the final period.

The Knights will host Lima Central Catholic on Friday then will entertain state ranked Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Delphos St. John’s 69 Lincolnview 42

DELPHOS — A strong first half and 67 percent three point shooting boosted Delphos St. John’s to a 69-42 win over visiting Lincolnview on Saturday.

The Blue Jays, who were 10-of-15 from three point range, led 19-11 after one quarter, then outscored the Lancers 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 42-18 lead into halftime. It was 58-35 after three quarters.

Landon Price led Lincolnview with 15 points, Cole Binkley added nine and Ethan Crow finished with eight. Delphos St. John’s was led by Landan Grothaus, who scored 15, while two teammates finished in double figures as well – Austin Moenter finished with 13 and Landon Elwer had 12 and nine rebounds.

The Blue Jays (8-9) will host Van Wert on Tuesday and the Lancers (3-14) will host Delphos Jefferson on Friday and Paulding on Saturday.