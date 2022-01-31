Emma Lee Scott

Emma Lee Scott, 94, passed from this life into Heaven on Monday, January 24, 2022.

She was born August 9, 1927, in Van Wert County to William Henry and Naomi Caroline (Clear) Martin, both of whom are deceased. She was the 12th of 12 children. She married Robert Scott in 1950 and he preceded her in death in June, 1983.

Emma Lee worked at various Van Wert establishments and spent about 10 years as a house parent at the Marsh Foundation.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved very much.

Surviving are her children: Mike K. Scott of Van Wert; Jay B. Scott of Seattle, Washington; John Martin M. (Janet) Scott of Cypress, California, and Ruth A. Scott of Van Wert; grandchildren, Kayla M. (John) Harvey of Edgerton; Jordan E. Scott and Jarod R. Scott, both of Cypress, California; Wendy (Craig) Barnes and Suzette Carmody of Maryland, and great-grandchildren: Shaun W. Harvey, Serenity M. Harvey, Parker J. Harvey, and Adeline R. Harvey.

Emma Lee was preceded in death by her siblings, William Harry Martin, Joseph Samuel Martin, C. Chester Martin, William Garfield Martin, Clarence Martin, Fearl and Earl Martin, Golda Matilda (Tillie) Germann, Lily Shaffer, Golda Mae Holder and Betty Rodenbaugh; her son, David A. Scott, and grandson Luke Scott.

Due to COVID concerns and weather conditions a memorial service is planned for a later date.

