Mary Jane Price

The world lost a very special lady, Mary Jane Price, 86, Friday, January 28, 2022, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Mary Jane was born in Jennings Township, Van Wert County, April 8, 1935. Most recently she resided in Cookeville after living over forty years in Gainesboro, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband, Roger Price, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.

Along with her husband, Mary Jane is also survived by son John (Karen) and grandson Chance; son Jeff (Sheri) and grandson Bo; a sister, Sylvia Stant, as well as an extended family. All of these who she loved and held very close to her heart.

Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye to Mary Jane with a Celebration of her Life from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, February 5, at Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Cookeville, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.