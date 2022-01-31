Meet the Candidates…

Queen Jubilee XLVII contestants were officially introduced at a “Meet the Candidates” at Willow Bend Country Club on Saturday. Six young ladies are competing for the crown and the winner will be determined April 1 at the Peony Pageant at Life House Church in Van Wert. They are (front row, left to right) Grace Jewel, Crestview; Jazmin Fauver, Wayne Trace, Adeline Collins, Vantage Career Center: (back row, left to right): Zadria King, Linconlview; Kayla Krites, Van Wert, and Audrey Giesige, Paulding. Tickets for the Peony Pageant will go on sale in March, and Peony Festival weekend is scheduled for June 3-5. Photo provided