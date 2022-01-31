OHSAA girls sectional hoops pairings set

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert will face a familiar foe in the sectional semifinals.

The seventh-seeded Lady Cougars will play No. 8 seed Elida in the Division II sectional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 17, at Ayersville High School. The two teams are also scheduled to play in the regular season finale February 10 at Elida.

The winner of the tournament game will play the winter between No. 14 seed Toledo Scott and No. 3 seed Napoleon at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, with the winner of that game advancing to the Paulding district.

To see the full bracket, click here.

As expected, Crestview earned the No. 1 seed at the Division IV Defiance district and opted for a bye, meaning the Lady Knights will play No. 13 seed Edgerton or No. 14 seed Fayette for the sectional championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, at Paulding High School.

Lincolnview is the No. 9 seed in the same district and will face No. 12 seed Pettisville in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 16 at Bryan High School. The winner will advance to the sectional championship game to play No. 2 seed Ayersville at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19, also at Bryan.

The full bracket can be found here.