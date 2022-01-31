On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.

WKSD

Tuesday, February 1: Paulding at Ottoville (girls)

Thursday, February 3: Wayne Tract at Paulding (girls)

Friday, February 4: Paulding at Wayne Trace (boys)

Saturday, February 5: Wayne Trace at Crestview (boys)

WERT

Tuesday, February 1: Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s (boys)

Friday, February 3: Van Wert at Kenton (boys)

Saturday, February 4: St. Henry at Van Wert (boys)