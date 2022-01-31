Record setter!

Lincolnview’s Cody Ricker set a school record for most wrestling wins by a freshman during the two-day LCC Thunderbird Invitational at Lima Central Catholic. The 113-pounder set the record with an 8-1 opening round win over Wayndale’s Domanic Devault. Ricker later added his 26th victory by pinning Skylar Wenner of Patrick Henry in 2:24. Lincolnview finished 35th out of 43 teams and Waynedale won the team championship. Crestview competed at the tournament as well and finished 29th, with Gavin Grubb finishing eighth in the 120 pound weight class. Photo submitted