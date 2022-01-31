Snow postpones Chocolate Walk one week

Submitted information

The Main Street Van Wert Chocolate Walk scheduled for Friday, February 4, has been postponed until the following Friday, February 11 from 4-8 p.m. due to impending winter weather.

Tickets are still available at the Main Street Van Wert office, 136 E. Main Street; Collins Fine Foods, 233 N. Washington St; Truly D’Vine, 117 W. Main St, and The Well, 109 S. Washington St. Tickets may also be reserved over the phone, 419.238.6911.