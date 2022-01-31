The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Snow postpones Chocolate Walk one week

The Main Street Van Wert Chocolate Walk scheduled for Friday, February 4, has been postponed until the following Friday, February 11 from 4-8 p.m. due to impending winter weather.

Tickets are still available at the Main Street Van Wert office, 136 E. Main Street; Collins Fine Foods, 233 N. Washington St; Truly D’Vine, 117 W. Main St, and The Well, 109 S. Washington St. Tickets may also be reserved over the phone, 419.238.6911.

