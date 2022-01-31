WBL swimming champs!

Van Wert celebrated three Western Buckeye League individual swimming champions at the WBL meet held at the Defiance Area YMCA on Saturday (left to right): Sam Houg, Haley Chiles and Jayden Welker. Houg won the boys 200 yard freestyle (1.56.38), while Chiles also won the 200 yard freestyle (2:08.1). Welker finished as the 100 yard butterfly champion (53.31). As a team, the Cougars placed fourth with Ottawa-Glandorf while the girls finished eighth. Photo courtesy of Kelly Houg