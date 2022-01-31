The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

WBL swimming champs!

Van Wert celebrated three Western Buckeye League individual swimming champions at the WBL meet held at the Defiance Area YMCA on Saturday (left to right): Sam Houg, Haley Chiles and Jayden Welker. Houg won the boys 200 yard freestyle (1.56.38), while Chiles also won the 200 yard freestyle (2:08.1). Welker finished as the 100 yard butterfly champion (53.31). As a team, the Cougars placed fourth with Ottawa-Glandorf while the girls finished eighth. Photo courtesy of Kelly Houg

