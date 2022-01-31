Winter storm headed for the area, projected totals vary

Snow plows could get a big workout, if a winter storm hits the area as expected later this week. Current forecasts vary as to how much snow will actually fall. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It appears winter precipitation will hit Van Wert County and the surrounding area mid-week, but just how much and exactly what kind remains to be seen.

Some weather forecasts are calling for snow, perhaps a significant amount on Wednesday and Thursday, while other say a wintery mix of snow and freezing rain, or freezing rain is on the way. In addition, a number of forecast maps have been posted online and in particular, various forms of social media.

Some forecasts are calling for several inches of snow and a light accumulation of ice, but one national media outlet has called for 13-18 inches of snow to fall throughout much of the region.

Veteran WANE-15 forecaster Greg Shoup noted his early model suggests the storm will begin as rain at 1 a.m. Wednesday, then change to snow between 4-7 a.m. with snow continuing throughout the day.

“Wild cards right now are gusty winds which would complicate travel Wednesday and Thursday along with heavy snow blowing and drifting,” Shoup said. “Early data does suggest in this scenario we would see over 6 inches, but it’s still a long way out.”

Shoup also noted that he expects his forecast and others will change as more high resolution weather data comes becomes available.

“You’ll start to see some concrete totals given Monday as more data comes in and we’re able to give you a more accurate assessment,” he said. “Please be patient with us, and don’t compare forecasts. Get the information from a source you trust, not a ‘scare-caster’ on social media that hides behind some fancy name.”

Shoup added that he expects the National Weather Service will issue a Winter Storm Watch for the area at some point today. If the forecast holds up, the watch would become a Winter Storm Warning closer to Wednesday.