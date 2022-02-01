Area pharmaceutical firm gets tax break

VW independent news

A pharmaceutical company with plans to expand an existing facility in Spencerville has been approved for incentives through the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

Charles River Laboratories expects to create 105 full-time positions, generating $6.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $15.1 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project after being approved for 1.541 percent, eight-year job creation tax credit.

Charles River Laboratories provides preclinical and clinical lab services for the biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.