Ed Conover

Ed Conover, 80, of Van Wert, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on May 31, 1941, in Rahway, New Jersey to George Conover and Charlotte (Coffil) Conover, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Jo Loeloff August 5, 1966 and together they shared 55 years of marriage.

In 1965, Ed earned his Bachelors Degree from Aurora College in Aurora, Illinois and began his career working in purchasing at RCA in Indianapolis. From there he moved to Van Wert in 1974 and began working for Aeroquip, eventually becoming a purchasing manager. After retiring from Aeroquip in 1985, Ed owned and operated 4’J until 1992. Ed then was a counselor at Starr Commonwealth from 1992 until 1996 and worked at CHP invocational training.

Ed was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as both a Deacon and Trustee. Ed also was a Sunday school superintendent and assistant Cub Master of Pack 35. He served as coordinator of the Appleseed Ridge Girl Scout Council and was a horse advisor for 4-H.

In his free time, Ed enjoyed gardening, working with stained-glass and reading.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his wife; daughters, Kim (Michael Bickett) Norris of Lexington, Kentucky; Jill (Ian) Skinner of Winchester, Kentucky and grandchildren: Alec and Austin.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, George Conover.

No public services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory Van Wert.