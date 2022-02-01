Entrepreneurship Fair set for Saturday

VW independent staff and submitted information

Anyone seeking a chance to start their own business or expand an existing business should plan on attending the 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, February 5, in the training room at Kenn-Feld Group, 10305 Liberty Union Road in Van Wert.

Organizers include representatives from the Van Wert Area Economic Development Office, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Van Wert, and the Rhodes State Small Business Development Center.

The group is gathering small business owners, entrepreneurs and experts to spark conversation around the topics they are passionate about. Attendees will gain knowledge in to start or grow their business and those in attendance will hear from successful entrepreneurs, experts in marketing, law, financing, real estate and insurance which includes a question and answer session.

The Entrepreneurship Fair and Business Plan Challenge are sponsored by Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, and Van Wert Federal Savings

For more information, call the Van Wert Area Economic Development Office at 419.238.2999.