Lady Cougars lose close one to Bryan

Van Wert independent sports

BRYAN — Van Wert hung with Bryan but the Lady Cougars came up just short on the road, falling 43-39 on Monday.

The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter and 15-15 at halftime. The Golden Bears (15-4) led by two, 28-26 after three quarters.

Sofi Houg scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half, including a pair of treys while Emilee Phillips added eight points, with six coming after halftime. Bryan’s Reese Grothaus led all scorers with 15 while Kailee Thiel added 11.

The Lady Cougars (10-8) are scheduled to host Kenton on Thursday.