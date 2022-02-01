Ronald John Goslin

Ronald John Goslin, 71, of Van Wert ,passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

He was born on February 18, 1950, in Detroit, to Hugh and Helen (Senauit) Goslin, who both preceded him in death. On October 4, 1996, he married Kathy Hammons October 4, 1996 and together they shared years of memories.

Ronald retired from the Ford Wixon Assembly Plant and had an advanced operator license from the FCC. His call sign was KB8GIN. He was an armature meteorologist and served as a local storm watcher.

Ronald enjoyed trains and telling stories. He also loved riding motorcycles with Kathy and together they traveled throughout the United States. He was also an animal lover and could never say no to them.

A music lover, Ronald was a Blues enthusiast and was a sound and lighting technician for the Robert Noll Blues Band.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph Aaron (Jennifer) Moore of Toledo; step-granddaughters, Zoey Isabelle and Nevaeh Faith Moore; a sister, Joan (Bill) Worthington of Redford, Michigan; a brother, Maestro Gerald Goslin of Farmington Hills, Michigan; sisters-in-law: Rose Gordon of Sandusky, Mary (Andy) Edwards of Paulding, and Sarah (Jeff) Hammons-Miller of Fort Jennings; brothers-in-law: Donald Hammons Jr. of Fort Jennings, and Dewey Hammons of Grover Hill; mother-in-law, Anna Hammons of Ottoville; aunts and uncles, Neil and Karen (Bendle) Hammons of Van Wert, Linda Sue (Hammons) and Bill Anderson of Van Wert, Arlene Bachman of Van Wert, Alan Bachman of Houston, Ohio, Jerry Winget and Ella McNeilan of Celina, Jovetta (Winget) and Joe Grey of Celina, Betty (Winget) and Mark Walker of Crescent City, Florida, and Diane Winget of Elida; nine nieces, 15 great-nieces, eight nephews, 19 great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Rev. Terry Martin will officiate the service.

